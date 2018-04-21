Big Tom & The MainlinersFormed 1966
Big Tom & The Mainliners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e44f494-ebf1-4ff2-a3a4-5707f5210d18
Big Tom & The Mainliners Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Tom and The Mainliners were a Country and Irish showband from the Castleblayney area of County Monaghan, Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Tom & The Mainliners Tracks
Sort by
I'll Settle For Old Ireland
Big Tom & The Mainliners
I'll Settle For Old Ireland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Country Roads
Big Tom & The Mainliners
Four Country Roads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Country Roads
Last played on
Mary Claire Mulvina Rebecca Jane
Big Tom & The Mainliners
Mary Claire Mulvina Rebecca Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Claire Mulvina Rebecca Jane
Last played on
Before I Met You
Big Tom & The Mainliners
Before I Met You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before I Met You
Last played on
One More Christmas with You
Big Tom
One More Christmas with You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Christmas with You
Last played on
Big Tom & The Mainliners Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist