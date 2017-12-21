Mark Radcliffe goes back to 1979

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hnd4k.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hnd4k.jpg

2016-12-07T08:00:00.000Z

Mark Radcliffe goes back in time to 1979, as part of BBC Music's My Generation: 1970s.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hh6yp