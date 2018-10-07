Georg Philipp SchmidtGerman poet. Born 1 January 1766. Died 28 October 1849
Georg Philipp Schmidt
1766-01-01
Georg Philipp Schmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Philipp Schmidt von Lübeck (January 1, 1766 – October 28, 1849) was a German poet.
He was born in Lübeck as member of a merchant family with long tradition. He studied law in Jena and Göttingen 1786 to 1790, then he changed to theology and in the end to medicine. In Jena he made friends with the writers Sophie Mereau and Johann Gottfried Herder. After some journeys through Germany he worked as civil servant for the Danish government until 1829.
His most famous poem is Der Wanderer. It was set to music by Franz Schubert.
Georg Philipp Schmidt Tracks
Der Wanderer, D489
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer, D489
Der Wanderer, D489
