Eric NamBorn 17 November 1988
Eric Nam
1988-11-17
Eric Nam Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Nam (Hangul: 에릭남; born November 17, 1988) is a Korean American singer, songwriter and host based in South Korea. He was named "2016 Man Of The Year" by GQ Korea and honored "30 Under 30 Asia 2017" by Forbes.
Eric Nam Tracks
