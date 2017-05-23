European Youth Brass Band
European Youth Brass Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e2a0c63-70bf-425e-997b-bd1ff00e7290
Tracks
Sort by
Knut Liten Og Sylvelin
Frode Rydland
Knut Liten Og Sylvelin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knut Liten Og Sylvelin
Conductor
The Spirit Within
Ben Hollings, European Youth Brass Band & Raf Van Looveren
The Spirit Within
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spirit Within
Composer
Conductor
Visions Of Kolkhis
Tom Davoren
Visions Of Kolkhis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visions Of Kolkhis
Conductor
Crimond
Trad, European Youth Brass Band, Goff Richards & Raf Van Looveren
Crimond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crimond
Composer
Conductor
Flashlight
Jan Van der Roost
Flashlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flashlight
Conductor
Back to artist