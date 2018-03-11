Cynthia ClawsonBorn 11 October 1948
Cynthia Clawson
1948-10-11
Cynthia Clawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Cynthia Clawson (born October 11, 1948 in Houston, Texas) is a Grammy Award-winning American gospel singer. She has been called "The most awesome voice in gospel music" by Billboard Magazine, and has received five Dove Awards, 15 Dove Award nominations, and a Grammy for her work.
