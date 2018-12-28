Theatre of Voices is a vocal ensemble founded by baritone Paul Hillier in 1990; it focuses on early music and new music.

The ensemble was formed by Paul Hillier while he was teaching at the University of California, Davis, as an avenue to performing more contemporary music while his other group, the Hilliard Ensemble, focused primarily on early music. Originally based in the United States, members of the group originated from both the United States and England. After Hillier's move to Copenhagen in 2003, membership in the group became more international, with members drawn from Denmark, Poland, England, and the United States.

The group has collaborated with a number of composers, including Steve Reich, Arvo Pärt, and John Adams. They premiered Reich's The Cave along with Reich and his musicians, while Reich's Proverb (1995) was written specifically for the ensemble. Theatre of Voices also premiered John Adams' El Niño, the DVD of which was the recipient of a Grammy), while their recording of Pärt's De profundis was in the Billboard Top Ten Albums.