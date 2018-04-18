Ken BurtonBorn 1970
Ken Burton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e22b8d4-ab50-44db-956e-9546a33431c0
Ken Burton Biography (Wikipedia)
Ken Burton (born 1970) is a British choral and orchestral conductor, composer, performer, presenter, arranger and judge, known for his work on UK television programmes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ken Burton Tracks
Sort by
Many are the wonders
Ken Burton
Many are the wonders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Many are the wonders
Choir
Last played on
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Traditional Spiritual, Ellison Arttison, Ken Burton, London Adventist Chorale, Verna-Jean Gervais & Ken Burton
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Composer
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Deep River
Traditional Spiritual, Norman Luboff, London Adventist Chorale, Verna-Jean Gervais & Ken Burton
Deep River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep River
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Going Home
Antonín Dvořák
Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Going Home
Conductor
Last played on
Soon And Very Soon (feat. George Acquah, Ainsley Johns, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Andraé Crouch
Soon And Very Soon (feat. George Acquah, Ainsley Johns, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soon And Very Soon (feat. George Acquah, Ainsley Johns, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
Choir and Congregation of St. John at Hackney, London, The Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Traditional African American Spiritual & Ken Burton
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands
Choir
Ensemble
Composer
Last played on
To God Be The Glory (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
William H. Doane
To God Be The Glory (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To God Be The Glory (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
Featured Artist
Ensemble
Last played on
There's A Sweet, Sweet Spirit (feat. Michael Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Marc Baptiste, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Doris Akers
There's A Sweet, Sweet Spirit (feat. Michael Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Marc Baptiste, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Sweet, Sweet Spirit (feat. Michael Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Marc Baptiste, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Last played on
I Look To You (feat. Jermaine Jackson & Birmingham Community Gospel Choir)
R. Kelly
I Look To You (feat. Jermaine Jackson & Birmingham Community Gospel Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsq0.jpglink
I Look To You (feat. Jermaine Jackson & Birmingham Community Gospel Choir)
Last played on
Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
John Wesley Work
Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
My Jesus, My Saviour
Darlene Zschech
My Jesus, My Saviour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Jesus, My Saviour
Choir
Last played on
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Tim Hughes
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautfiul One (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Adam Kerr, Neil Watson, Jacqueline Ewers, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Choir
Last played on
To God Be The Glory (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
William H. Doane
To God Be The Glory (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To God Be The Glory (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
Choir
Last played on
I Will Enter His Gates / Every Time I Feel The Spirit
The Congregation of St John at Hackney Church and The Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Ken Burton, Leona Von Brethost (I Will Enter His Gates), African American Spiritual (Every Time I Feel The Spirit), Ken Burton & Leona Von Brethost from Psalm 100 and Psalm 118 (I Will Enter His Gates)
I Will Enter His Gates / Every Time I Feel The Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Enter His Gates / Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
People Get Ready (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
Curtis Mayfield
People Get Ready (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpr1.jpglink
People Get Ready (feat. Marc Baptiste, Mike Mansbridge, Andy Kydd, Everoll Corea, Kenton Reid & Adventist Vocal Ensemble)
Last played on
What A Mighty God We Serve
Ken Burton
What A Mighty God We Serve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Mighty God We Serve
Last played on
There Is Power In The Blood
Ken Burton
There Is Power In The Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Is Power In The Blood
Last played on
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Congregation of St Germain's Church, Birmingham & Ken Burton
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
No Man Could Number
Super Choir & Ken Burton
No Man Could Number
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Man Could Number
Composer
Last played on
Going Home
London Adventist Chorale
Going Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Home
Last played on
In Moments Like These/Lord I Lift Your Name On High (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Rick Founds
In Moments Like These/Lord I Lift Your Name On High (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Moments Like These/Lord I Lift Your Name On High (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Last played on
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Jonas Myrin
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
John Bacchus Dykes
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy, Holy, Holy (feat. Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Last played on
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
William Henry Monk
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide with me (feat. Modern Band, Ken Burton, Ainsley John, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell & BCGC)
Choir
Lyricist
Last played on
Blessed Assurance (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Phoebe P. Knapp
Blessed Assurance (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed Assurance (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
Katherine Jenkins, Ken Burton, Howard E Smith & James Rowe
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
Composer
Last played on
What A Mighty God We Serve
Jenn Bostic
What A Mighty God We Serve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d743x.jpglink
What A Mighty God We Serve
Choir
Last played on
See, What A Morning (feat. Colin Peter, Andy Kydd, George Acquah & Graham Campbell)
Keith Getty
See, What A Morning (feat. Colin Peter, Andy Kydd, George Acquah & Graham Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
See, What A Morning (feat. Colin Peter, Andy Kydd, George Acquah & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
Hosanna In The Highest (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia Mc Pherson)
Israel Houghton
Hosanna In The Highest (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia Mc Pherson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hosanna In The Highest (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia Mc Pherson)
Choir
Last played on
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
Robert Lowry
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus (feat. Ainsley Johns, George Acquah, Colin Peter, Graham Campbell, BCGC & Maxine Brooks)
Last played on
Beautiful One
Tim Hughes
Beautiful One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful One
Choir
Last played on
I Am On The Battlefield For My Lord (feat. Congregation at Hackney Empire)
Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Ken Burton, Ken Burton, Sylvana Bell & E.V. Banks
I Am On The Battlefield For My Lord (feat. Congregation at Hackney Empire)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am On The Battlefield For My Lord (feat. Congregation at Hackney Empire)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sing
Angel Blue
Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing
Last played on
I Have Decided To Follow Jesus (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Ken Burton, Ken Burton & Sudar Singh
I Have Decided To Follow Jesus (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have Decided To Follow Jesus (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Lyricist
Last played on
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Brenton Brown
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise Is Rising (feat. Joshua Adgomar, Neil Watson, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marcia McPherson)
Choir
Last played on
When a Child is Born (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Shaun Escoffery with Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Ken Burton, Ken Burton & Fred Jay
When a Child is Born (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When a Child is Born (feat. Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andrew Kydd, George Acquah & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Last played on
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Adolphe Adam
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023l3mt.jpglink
Oh Holy Night (feat. Birmingham Community Gospel Choir & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Last played on
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
Gloria Shayne Baker
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yf8n0.jpglink
Do You Hear What I Hear? (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mary Did You Know
Mark Lowry
Mary Did You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Did You Know
Last played on
Angels From The Realms of Glory (feat. George Acquah, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd & Kenton Reid)
Adventist Vocal Ensemble, Ken Burton, Edward Barnes, Ken Burton & James Montogomery
Angels From The Realms of Glory (feat. George Acquah, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels From The Realms of Glory (feat. George Acquah, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
How Great is Our God (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paull Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marica McPherson)
Chris Tomlin
How Great is Our God (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paull Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marica McPherson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Great is Our God (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paull Johnson, Melicia Walker, Jacqueline Ewers, Paulette Brown, Veronica Brown & Marica McPherson)
Choir
Last played on
Angus Dei (feat. George Acquah,, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd, & Kenton Reid)
Michael W. Smith
Angus Dei (feat. George Acquah,, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd, & Kenton Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angus Dei (feat. George Acquah,, Marc Baptiste, Chris Brown, Andy Kydd, & Kenton Reid)
Choir
Last played on
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms
Ken Burton
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms
Last played on
Sing the Wondrous Love of Jesus
Ken Burton
Sing the Wondrous Love of Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing the Wondrous Love of Jesus
Last played on
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Charles Crozat Converse
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Last played on
Thula Baba
Trad.
Thula Baba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thula Baba
Last played on
Love Lifted Me
Ken Burton
Love Lifted Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Lifted Me
Last played on
Lord, I Lift Your Name On High
Ken Burton
Lord, I Lift Your Name On High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord, I Lift Your Name On High
Last played on
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Angel Blue
Glory Glory Hallelujah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T23:03:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cxk6m.jpg
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-04T23:03:54
4
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist