The Free Design
Formed 1967. Disbanded 1972
The Free Design
1967
The Free Design Biography (Wikipedia)
The Free Design was a Delevan, New York-based vocal group whose music can be described as sunshine pop and baroque pop. Though they did not achieve much commercial recognition during their main recording career, their work later influenced bands including Stereolab, Cornelius, Pizzicato Five, Beck and The High Llamas.
The Free Design Tracks
Butterflies Are Free
Christmas Is The Day
I Like The Sunrise
Bubbles
Rachel Don't Dance
Stay Another Season
Can You Tell Me How To Get To Sesame Street?
Love You
Kites are Fun
Dorean Benediction
tomorrow is the fist day of the rest of my life
