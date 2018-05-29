Babyshambles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhvg.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e1e03fe-ebbc-467a-b541-857144db10fb
Babyshambles Biography (Wikipedia)
Babyshambles is an English rock band established in London. The band was formed by Pete Doherty (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) during a hiatus from the Libertines. As of 2013 the band includes Mick Whitnall (lead guitar), Drew McConnell (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Adam Ficek (drums, percussion). Babyshambles have released three albums Down in Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel to the Prequel (2013), three EPs and a number of singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Babyshambles Performances & Interviews
- Peter Doherty: What Next?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vttj7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vttj7.jpg2016-05-21T07:30:00.000ZPeter Doherty ponders what the "right path is" and whether or not he is on it..https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vttjd
Peter Doherty: What Next?
Babyshambles Tracks
Sort by
Nothing Comes To Nothing
Babyshambles
Nothing Comes To Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Nothing Comes To Nothing
Last played on
Baddie's Boogie
Babyshambles
Baddie's Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Baddie's Boogie
Last played on
Fall From Grace
Babyshambles
Fall From Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kv1v7.jpglink
Fall From Grace
Last played on
Albion
Babyshambles
Albion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Albion
Last played on
You Talk
Babyshambles
You Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
You Talk
Last played on
Janie Jones
Babyshambles
Janie Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Janie Jones
Last played on
Killamangiro
Babyshambles
Killamangiro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Killamangiro
Last played on
Delivery
Babyshambles
Delivery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Delivery
Last played on
The Blinding
Babyshambles
The Blinding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
The Blinding
Last played on
After Hours
Babyshambles
After Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
After Hours
Last played on
Fireman
Babyshambles
Fireman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Fireman
Last played on
Seven Shades
Babyshambles
Seven Shades
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Seven Shades
Dr. No
Babyshambles
Dr. No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Dr. No
Sequel To The Prequel
Babyshambles
Sequel To The Prequel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvg.jpglink
Sequel To The Prequel
Playlists featuring Babyshambles
Babyshambles Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Peter Doherty: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Peter Doherty: “I have 40 typewriters and I’m not ashamed of it”
-
Peter Doherty: Tips For The Wild Hearted
-
Peter Doherty: What Next?
-
Peter Doherty: “We chased record label bosses down the street with our guitars”
-
Pete Doherty: "I used to come 1st, 2nd and 3rd in poetry competitions”
-
Carl Barat joins Chris Hawkins
-
Carl Barât in conversation with Steve Lamacq
-
Carl Barat talks to Zane Lowe
Back to artist