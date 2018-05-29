Babyshambles is an English rock band established in London. The band was formed by Pete Doherty (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) during a hiatus from the Libertines. As of 2013 the band includes Mick Whitnall (lead guitar), Drew McConnell (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Adam Ficek (drums, percussion). Babyshambles have released three albums Down in Albion (2005), Shotter's Nation (2007) and Sequel to the Prequel (2013), three EPs and a number of singles.