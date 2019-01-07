James MorganConductor
James Morgan
James Morgan Tracks
Nine Psalm Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter
Thomas Tallis
Sea Songs
Steve Martland
Missa pro defunctis
Duarte Lôbo
Sing to the Moon
Laura Mvula
Random Sequences
Shirley Thompson
The Body Windows
Sara Mitra
Sometimes I feel like a motherless Chil'
Philip Herbert
Lullaby
James Wilson
PACE
Errollyn Wallen
Heigh-ho, the Holly!
Ella Jarman-Pinto
Ser (Love)
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Love seeketh not Itself to please
David Ho-Yi Chan
Ding dong merrily on high
Christmas Carol, BBC Singers, Come and Sing Choir & James Morgan
God rest you merry, gentlemen
Richard Pearce
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers at Cutty Sark: voices plus jazz
Cutty Sark
2018-11-24T23:56:43
24
Nov
2018
Cutty Sark
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers and BASCA present choral music inspired by refugees & the refugee experience
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2018-09-21T23:56:43
21
Sep
2018
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers perform works by BASCA members
St Gabriel's Pimlico
2017-10-06T23:56:43
6
Oct
2017
St Gabriel's Pimlico
Be in the Audience: BBC Singers at St Giles' Cripplegate
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
2016-10-07T23:56:43
7
Oct
2016
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
Be in the Audience: Sounds of Shakespeare: Serenade to Music
Guild Chapel, Stratford-upon-Avon
2016-04-23T23:56:43
23
Apr
2016
Guild Chapel, Stratford-upon-Avon
