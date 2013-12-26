Jerry Gregoire
Jerry Gregoire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e186a5f-d318-4e59-8b66-660b66e3c010
Jerry Gregoire Tracks
Sort by
Armide (Act 2, Sc 4; Sc 5)
Valerie Gabail, Sandrine Rondot, Myriam Sosson, Jean-Christope Hurtaud, Marcus Loureiro de Sak, Nicole Heaston, Christoph Willibald Gluck, Jerry Gregoire, Mireille Delunsch, Les Musiciens du Louvre & Marc Minkowski
Armide (Act 2, Sc 4; Sc 5)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armide (Act 2, Sc 4; Sc 5)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist