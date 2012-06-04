Molly Ephraim (born May 22, 1986) is an American actress who has appeared in films, television, and Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions.

She is best known for her role as Mandy Baxter in the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing during its original run (2011–2017). Ephraim has also appeared in a number of other TV series including Brockmire (2017), Halt and Catch Fire (TV series) (2017), and Casual (TV series) (2018).

Most recently, Ephraim portrayed Irene Kelly in The Front Runner (2018).