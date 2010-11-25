Hotpants RomanceGarage rock girl group from Manchester, England. Formed 14 February 2004
Hotpants Romance
2004-02-14
Hotpants Romance Tracks
Blackpool
Hotpants Romance
I Know You Can Drive
Hotpants Romance
The Internet
Hotpants Romance
Shake
Hotpants Romance
Emails
Hotpants Romance
Relax
Hotpants Romance
Stop Escaping
Hotpants Romance
Heatwave
Hotpants Romance
