Thomas Trotter (b. 1957) is a British concert organist. He is Birmingham City Organist, organist of St Margaret's, Westminster and visiting Professor of Organ at the Royal College of Music, London.

He was a pupil at Malvern College and studied music at Cambridge University where he was organ scholar at King's College. He is the brother of Del Trotter an accomplished bassoon player (see St. Peter Cantata). He also studied under Marie-Claire Alain, winning the Prix de Virtuosité in her class. He won first prize in the interpretation competition at the St Albans International Organ Festival in 1979 and made his debut in London’s Royal Festival Hall the following year. He was appointed Birmingham City Organist in 1983, succeeding Sir George Thalben-Ball.

In May 2001 he was awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Best Instrumentalist, the first organist to win this award. In July 2003 he received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Central England.