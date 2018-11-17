Too $hortBorn 28 April 1966
Todd Anthony Shaw (born April 28, 1966) better known by the stage name Too Short (stylized as Too $hort), is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. He is best known for his hit songs like "The Ghetto" and "Blow the Whistle" and "Freaky Tales." Too Short is one of the very few musicians to have been able to collaborate with both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. during the height of their careers when the rappers engaged in a protracted feud.
Too Short is credited as being one of the pioneer rappers of West Coast hip hop. His rap lyrics are primarily about pimping, drug use, surviving and promiscuity.
Blow The Whistle
Too $hort
Blow The Whistle
Blow The Whistle
A Week Ago (feat. Too $hort)
JAY-Z
A Week Ago (feat. Too $hort)
A Week Ago (feat. Too $hort)
Bossy (feat. Too $hort)
Kelis
Bossy (feat. Too $hort)
Bossy (feat. Too $hort)
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
T‐Pain
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Destructo
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
All Nite (Getter Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Sideshow (feat. Too $hort & Mistah F.A.B.)
Traxamillion
Sideshow (feat. Too $hort & Mistah F.A.B.)
Sideshow (feat. Too $hort & Mistah F.A.B.)
Show Me What You Working With (feat. Too $hort)
E-40
Show Me What You Working With (feat. Too $hort)
Show Me What You Working With (feat. Too $hort)
All Nite (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Destructo
All Nite (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
All Nite (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
All Night (Brohug Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Destructo
All Night (Brohug Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
All Night (Brohug Remix) (feat. E-40 & Too $hort)
Blow The Whistle (DJ Timzee Edit)
Too $hort
Blow The Whistle (DJ Timzee Edit)
Blow The Whistle (DJ Timzee Edit)
Blow The Whistle (feat. Drake)
Too $hort
Blow The Whistle (feat. Drake)
Blow The Whistle (feat. Drake)
Keep Bouncin
Too $hort
Keep Bouncin
Keep Bouncin
Sucka
Rocko & Too $hort
Sucka
Sucka
Shake That Monkey (feat. Lil Jon)
Too $hort
Shake That Monkey (feat. Lil Jon)
Shake That Monkey (feat. Lil Jon)
Shake That Monkey
Too $hort
Shake That Monkey
Shake That Monkey
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
Mally Mall
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
She All About The Shmoney (feat. Bobby Shmurda & Too $hort)
Rowdy Rebel
She All About The Shmoney (feat. Bobby Shmurda & Too $hort)
She All About The Shmoney (feat. Bobby Shmurda & Too $hort)
All About Her Shmoney
Too $hort
All About Her Shmoney
All About Her Shmoney
Loyal (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Keyshia Cole, Lil Wayne, Too $hort, Sean Kingston & Tyga)
Chris Brown
Loyal (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Keyshia Cole, Lil Wayne, Too $hort, Sean Kingston & Tyga)
Loyal (Remix) (feat. French Montana, Keyshia Cole, Lil Wayne, Too $hort, Sean Kingston & Tyga)
Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga)
Chris Brown
Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga)
Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga)
Keep Bouncin
Too $hort
Keep Bouncin
Keep Bouncin
Or Nah (feat. av, Too $hort, Eric Bellinger & Problem)
The Game
Or Nah (feat. av, Too $hort, Eric Bellinger & Problem)
Or Nah (feat. av, Too $hort, Eric Bellinger & Problem)
