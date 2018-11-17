Todd Anthony Shaw (born April 28, 1966) better known by the stage name Too Short (stylized as Too $hort), is an American rapper, record producer, and actor. He is best known for his hit songs like "The Ghetto" and "Blow the Whistle" and "Freaky Tales." Too Short is one of the very few musicians to have been able to collaborate with both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. during the height of their careers when the rappers engaged in a protracted feud.

Too Short is credited as being one of the pioneer rappers of West Coast hip hop. His rap lyrics are primarily about pimping, drug use, surviving and promiscuity.