Kimberley Jane Scott (née Walsh; born 20 November 1981) is an English singer-songwriter, model, television presenter, actress, and dancer. She rose to fame in late 2002 when she auditioned for the reality television show Popstars: The Rivals on ITV. The programme announced that Walsh had won a place as a member of the girl group Girls Aloud. The group has achieved massive success, having twenty consecutive top ten singles (including four number ones) in the UK, six studio albums have all been certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), two of which went to number one in the UK, and accumulating a total of five BRIT Award nominations. In 2009, Girls Aloud won "Best Single" with their song "The Promise".

During the group's hiatus Walsh embarked mainly on acting and presenting, In July 2010, Walsh became a presenter on music talk-show, Suck My Pop and presented coverage for the BAFTA Awards. In 2011, Walsh starred in Horrid Henry: The Movie as Prissy Polly. Musically, Walsh has featured on Aggro Santos's "Like U Like". In 2012 Walsh made her West End theatre debut, playing Princess Fiona in the London production of Shrek the Musical. Walsh fronted the 2009 Autumn/Winter collection for the fashion chain New Look and, in January 2011, Walsh was revealed as the new face of Puma AG. In 2012, Walsh took part in Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished as one of the runners-up. Walsh's net worth was estimated at £7 million as of 2014.