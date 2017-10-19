Bagad Cap CavalFormed 1984
Bagad Cap Caval Biography (Wikipedia)
Bagad Cap Caval is a bagad located in the Bigouden area (which has historically been known as Cap Caval), started in Plomeur in 1984.
The association has two bagad schools and a pipe band. The band won the World Pipe Band Championships in Grade 2 in 2008 and now competes in Grade 1.
Bagad Cap Caval was promoted to the first class of bagadoù championship in 1995. Since 2002, it is ranked in the top 5 in the first category and was champion of Brittany in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016.
Hanter Dro
Kostez Bignan
Mad Dog's Cabaret/Calm Before the Storm/King Danced at Dawn/Abercromby Place/P/M Sandy Gor
MAD DOGS CABARET/CALM BEFORE THE STORM/THE KING DANCED AT DAWN/ABERCROMBY PLACE/P/M SANDY GORDON/THE FIDDLER/F-F-F-FRUSTRATION/A BAG OF FLEAS
LARIDES DU PAYS DE BAUD
Olole
Hanter dro / En Dro mod koh
Mad Dogs Cabaret/Calm Before The Storm/The Ki
Past BBC Events
