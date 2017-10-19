Bagad Cap Caval is a bagad located in the Bigouden area (which has historically been known as Cap Caval), started in Plomeur in 1984.

The association has two bagad schools and a pipe band. The band won the World Pipe Band Championships in Grade 2 in 2008 and now competes in Grade 1.

Bagad Cap Caval was promoted to the first class of bagadoù championship in 1995. Since 2002, it is ranked in the top 5 in the first category and was champion of Brittany in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016.