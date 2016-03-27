Christian Palko (born May 4, 1973), better known by his stage name Cage, is an American rapper and actor from Middletown, Orange County, New York. He spent most of his career on the labels Definitive Jux and Eastern Conference. He has released four solo albums, from Movies for the Blind (2002) to Kill the Architect (2013), in addition to two compilation albums and two extended plays.

Aside from his solo career, Cage is one of the founders of the underground hip hop supergroup The Weathermen, which was formed in 1999. He also established a group called Smut Peddlers, with hip hop duo The High & Mighty, publishing an album titled Porn Again, in 2001. He is also known for his collaborations with New Jersey rapper Tame One; the two are collectively known as Leak Bros. Cage and Camu Tao made up the duo Nighthawks, who released an eponymous 2002 album.