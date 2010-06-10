The Satisfiers
The Satisfiers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e0bbd1f-adb1-42cf-8847-81fcbc6566d7
The Satisfiers Tracks
Sort by
Oh Why Oh Why Did I Ever Leave Wyoming
The Satisfiers
Oh Why Oh Why Did I Ever Leave Wyoming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Your Lover Has Gone
The Satisfiers
When Your Lover Has Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Your Lover Has Gone
Last played on
The Secretary Song
The Satisfiers
The Secretary Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Secretary Song
Last played on
Back to artist