The Biel Solothurn Symphony Orchestra (Sinfonie Orchester Biel Solothurn / Orchestre Symphonique Bienne Soleure) was founded in 1969 and has since gained an important place within the Swiss music scene. It is based in the Swiss cities of Biel-Bienne and Solothurn. Heavily influenced by Swiss conductors Armin Jordan and Jost Meier in its beginnings, the orchestra has been directed by Kaspar Zehnder since the 2012/2013 season.