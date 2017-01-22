Vedran SmailovićBorn 11 November 1956
Vedran Smailović Biography (Wikipedia)
Vedran Smailović (born 11 November 1956), known as the "Cellist of Sarajevo", is a musician from Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the siege of Sarajevo, he played Albinoni's Adagio in G Minor in ruined buildings, and, often under the threat of snipers, he played during funerals. His bravery inspired musical numbers and a novel. He moved to Northern Ireland and is a composer, conductor, and performer. His G minor masterpiece was introduced in a book called "a story like the wind".
