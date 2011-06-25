Red Onion Jazz Babies
Red Onion Jazz Babies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e062d48-0f1c-4226-8503-19a03fe9249a
Red Onion Jazz Babies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Red Onion Jazz Babies was an early supergroup of the Jazz Age. Among its members were Louis Armstrong, Sidney Bechet, Lil Hardin and others in the early 1920s. As it comprised some of the most influential soloists and performers of the era, the group was significant in highlighting the early period of their careers (Armstrong would continue performing until his death in 1971). Although the group was only together for a short time, they recorded a few memorable songs, including "Terrible Blues" (1924).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Onion Jazz Babies Tracks
Sort by
Cake Walking Babies from Home
Red Onion Jazz Babies
Cake Walking Babies from Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cake Walking Babies from Home
Last played on
Red Onion Jazz Babies Links
Back to artist