The Rakes were a UK indie rock band. Formed 2002. Disbanded 22 October 2009
The Rakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhvf.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e05a404-3f8d-4b0a-9fc2-b7ab821b75f0
The Rakes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rakes were an English indie rock band formed in London in 2003. Their first album Capture/Release released in 2005, received a nine out of ten review in the NME and was rated 13th best album of the year in the same paper. The band cited in their influences the Specials, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Pulp.
The band split up in October 2009, after 6 years.
The Rakes Tracks
22 Grand Job
The Rakes
22 Grand Job
22 Grand Job
Shackleton
The Rakes
Shackleton
Shackleton
The World Was A Mess But His Hair Was Perfect
The Rakes
The World Was A Mess But His Hair Was Perfect
Retreat
The Rakes
Retreat
Retreat
T-bone
The Rakes
T-bone
T-bone
Strasbourg
The Rakes
Strasbourg
Strasbourg
That's The Reason
The Rakes
That's The Reason
That's The Reason
We Are All Animals
The Rakes
We Are All Animals
We Are All Animals
The Light from Your Mac
The Rakes
The Light from Your Mac
The Light from Your Mac
Terror!
The Rakes
Terror!
Terror!
Reason
The Rakes
Reason
Reason
The Rakes Links
