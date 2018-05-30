The Rakes were an English indie rock band formed in London in 2003. Their first album Capture/Release released in 2005, received a nine out of ten review in the NME and was rated 13th best album of the year in the same paper. The band cited in their influences the Specials, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Pulp.

The band split up in October 2009, after 6 years.