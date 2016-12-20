Tye TribbettBorn 26 January 1976
Tye Tribbett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8e001bd1-ac61-4115-88da-3bab06b4d20a
Tye Tribbett Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyrone "Tye" Tribbett (born January 26, 1976) is an American gospel music singer, songwriter, keyboardist, choir director and founder of the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning gospel group Tye Tribbett & G.A. (short for 'Greater Anointing.')
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tye Tribbett Tracks
Sort by
Mighty Long Way
Tye Tribbett
Mighty Long Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mighty Long Way
Last played on
Mighty Long Way
Tye Tribbett
Mighty Long Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mighty Long Way
Performer
Last played on
Everybody Just Look Back
Tye Tribbett
Everybody Just Look Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Just Look Back
Last played on
If He Did It Before... Same God
Tye Tribbett
If He Did It Before... Same God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tye Tribbett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist