Nihon Ad Systems, Inc. (（株）日本アドシステムズ Kabushiki-gaisha Nihon Ado Shisutemuzu), NAS for short, is a Japanese anime production and character merchandising company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the advertising agency Asatsu-DK. The "Ad" in its title is an abbreviation for "Animation Development". Along with animation studios Sunrise, Toei Animation and TMS Entertainment, it is co-founder and shareholder of the Japanese anime television network Animax. It has its headquarters in Toranomon Hills, Minato, Tokyo.
