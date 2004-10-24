Wambali
Wambali Biography (Wikipedia)
Wambali Mkandawire is a Malawian jazz musician.
He was born in the Congo to Malawian parents from the Mlowe village in the north and then later lived in Mzuzu. He wanted to become a musician but his grandparents were against the idea since he was still a student. When he dropped out of school in the 1970s he put his efforts into music.
Wambali continues to live in Mzuzu where he is setting up a mission rural center and pastoring an indigenous church. Together with his wife, they have started a publishing company, “Kajimete Arts Publishing,” to help promote Malawian talent.
