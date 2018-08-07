Spacemonkeyz are a musical group consisting of Darren Galea, Richie Stevens and Gavin Dodds. They came together when Galea created a dub remix of the Gorillaz' "Tomorrow Comes Today" ("Tomorrow Dub", which was released as a B-side on the "Tomorrow Comes Today" single), which Gorillaz founder Damon Albarn liked so much that he asked Galea to remix the whole album Gorillaz. The resulting album, Laika Come Home, was released in July 2002. The album's first and only single "Lil' Dub Chefin'" reached #73 on the UK Singles Chart.

They also wrote an original song with Taiwanese singer Stanley Huang, "Spacemonkeyz Theme", which appeared as a B-side on "Lil' Dub Chefin'", and did a remix of the Herbert Grönemeyer single "Mensch". Darren Galea performed turntables as part of the Gorillaz live band on all of the 'Gorillaz' & 'Demon Days' Live dates between 2000 and 2006.

Like the Gorillaz, they are a virtual band (though not to the degree that Gorillaz are). According to the fictional Gorillaz biography Rise of the Ogre, the group is an actual team of monkeys used in space tests who had stolen the tracks from an unattended Kong Studios and remixed them without Gorillaz's permission.