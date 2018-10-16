August de BoeckBelgian composer & organist. Born 9 May 1865. Died 9 October 1937
August de Boeck
1865-05-09
August de Boeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Julianus Marie August De Boeck (May 9, 1865 in Merchtem, Belgium – October 9, 1937 in Merchtem) was a Flemish composer, organist and music pedagogue. He was the son of organist and director Florentinus (Flor) De Boeck (1826-1892)
August de Boeck Tracks
Fantasy on two Flemish Folk Songs (1923)
Fantasy on two Flemish Folk Songs (1923)
Fantasy on two Flemish Folk Songs (1923)
Orchestra
Dahomeyse Rapsodie [Dahomeyan Rhapsody] (1893)
Dahomeyse Rapsodie [Dahomeyan Rhapsody] (1893)
Dahomeyse Rapsodie [Dahomeyan Rhapsody] (1893)
Orchestra
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Choir
Nocturne (1931)
Nocturne (1931)
Nocturne (1931)
Orchestra
In de Schuur [In the Barn] (op. posth.)
In de Schuur [In the Barn] (op. posth.)
In de Schuur [In the Barn] (op. posth.)
Orchestra
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Orchestra
