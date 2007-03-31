Arto TunçboyacıyanBorn 4 August 1957
Arto Tunçboyacıyan
Arto Tunçboyacıyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Arto Tunçboyacıyan (Armenian: Արտո Թունջբոյաջյան) (born 4 August 1957) is a Grammy winning American musician of Armenian descent. An avant-garde folk artist (singer, multi-instrumentalist), he appeared on more than 200 records in Europe before arriving in the United States, where he went to work with numerous jazz legends including Chet Baker, Marc Johnson, Al Di Meola, and Joe Zawinul as well as a semi-regular stint with Paul Winter and the Earth Band. Arto fronts his own group called the Armenian Navy Band. He also worked with Turkish singer Sezen Aksu and the Greek singer Eleftheria Arvanitaki. His brother Onno Tunç was also a musician. He is also a member of the band Night Ark.
Arto Tunçboyacıyan Tracks
Baby Elephant (beer bottle and tambourine)
Balbul (bowl of water)
Love Is Not In Your Mind (vocal/bular)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 21 - Late 'Late Junction' Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-02T21:42:08
2
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 21 - Late 'Late Junction' Prom
Royal Albert Hall
