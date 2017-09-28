Aage HauglandBorn 1 February 1944. Died 23 December 2000
Aage Haugland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ded4b2f-831e-4ce8-be1e-6becf0b44543
Aage Haugland Biography (Wikipedia)
Aage Haugland (1 February 1944 – 23 December 2000) was a Danish operatic bass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aage Haugland Tracks
Sort by
Khovanshchina - extract
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Aage Haugland, Bojidar Nikolov, Anatoli Kotscherga, Vienna State Opera Concert Chorus, Slovak Philharmonic Choir, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Claudio Abbado
Khovanshchina - extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vm5b.jpglink
Khovanshchina - extract
Composer
Last played on
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Alban Berg
Wozzeck (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9dfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-14T21:08:37
14
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1989
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-21T21:08:37
21
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-31T21:08:37
31
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist