Kristina EsfandiariBorn 4 March 1988
Kristina Esfandiari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dec8e1f-bce2-4417-9242-1119849f2198
Kristina Esfandiari Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristina Esfandiari (born March 4, 1988) is a singer-songwriter who writes music and performs under the moniker Miserable and with the band King Woman. She is also the founding member of the artistic project NGHTCRWLR.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kristina Esfandiari Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist