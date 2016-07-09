TweakSouth African alternative rock band. Formed 1998
Tweak
1998
Tweak Biography (Wikipedia)
Tweak was an alternative rock band from South Africa. Remaining members of the band formed Crashcarburn after the rest of the band parted ways in 2006 to pursue personal projects. They have returned twice, in 2015 and 2017, for a couple of reunion tours, and each time they accompanied their comeback with a new song.
Tweak Tracks
Leroy
Tweak
Leroy
Leroy
Malibu
Tweak
Malibu
