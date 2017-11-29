Halim El-DabhBorn 4 March 1921. Died 2 September 2017
Halim El-Dabh
1921-03-04
Halim El-Dabh Biography (Wikipedia)
Halim Abdul Messieh El-Dabh (Arabic: حليم عبد المسيح الضبع, Ḥalīm ʻAbd al-Masīḥ al-Ḍabʻ; March 4, 1921 – September 2, 2017) was an Egyptian American composer, musician, ethnomusicologist, and educator, who has had a career spanning six decades. He is particularly known as an early pioneer of electronic music. In 1944 he composed one of the earliest known works of tape music, or musique concrète. From the late 1950s to early 1960s he produced influential work at the Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center.
Halim El-Dabh Tracks
Leiyla And The Poet
Leiyla And The Poet
Leiyla And The Poet
Wire Recorder Piece (1944)
Wire Recorder Piece (1944)
Wire Recorder Piece (1944)
El-Dabh: Wire Recorder Piece 1944
El-Dabh: Wire Recorder Piece 1944
El-Dabh: Wire Recorder Piece 1944
