Halim Abdul Messieh El-Dabh (Arabic: حليم عبد المسيح الضبع‎, Ḥalīm ʻAbd al-Masīḥ al-Ḍabʻ; March 4, 1921 – September 2, 2017) was an Egyptian American composer, musician, ethnomusicologist, and educator, who has had a career spanning six decades. He is particularly known as an early pioneer of electronic music. In 1944 he composed one of the earliest known works of tape music, or musique concrète. From the late 1950s to early 1960s he produced influential work at the Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center.