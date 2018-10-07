Jack GibbonsBorn 2 March 1962
Jack Gibbons
1962-03-02
Jack Gibbons Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Gibbons (born 2 March 1962) is an English classical composer and virtuoso pianist.
Jack Gibbons Tracks
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Choir
Last played on
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
The Rio Grande
Last played on
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
Darius Milhaud
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
Tartaglia (Le carnaval d'Aix)
Orchestra
Last played on
Le Carnaval de Londres (Op.172) - No.2; Polly
Darius Milhaud
Le Carnaval de Londres (Op.172) - No.2; Polly
Le Carnaval de Londres (Op.172) - No.2; Polly
Last played on
Le Carnaval d'Aix - 9th mvt; Polka
Darius Milhaud
Le Carnaval d'Aix - 9th mvt; Polka
Le Carnaval d'Aix - 9th mvt; Polka
Last played on
Deuxième danse de Filch (Le carnaval de Londres)
Darius Milhaud
Deuxième danse de Filch (Le carnaval de Londres)
Deuxième danse de Filch (Le carnaval de Londres)
Last played on
The Jolly Tar and the Milkmaid (A Damsel in Distress)
George Gershwin
The Jolly Tar and the Milkmaid (A Damsel in Distress)
The Jolly Tar and the Milkmaid (A Damsel in Distress)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 46 - Young Person's Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-27T21:05:39
27
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 46 - Young Person's Concert
Royal Albert Hall
