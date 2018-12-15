James Ray (1941 – c. 1964), born James Jay Raymond, was an African American R&B singer of the early 1960s best known for the hit single "If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody", which went to number 10 on the US Billboard R&B chart. and number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962. He also recorded the original version of "Got My Mind Set on You", later a number-one hit for George Harrison.