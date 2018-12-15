James Ray60s Washington DC singer "If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody". Born 1941. Died February 1962
James Ray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8de7c44d-a129-4216-b8b6-2757df89b89e
James Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ray (1941 – c. 1964), born James Jay Raymond, was an African American R&B singer of the early 1960s best known for the hit single "If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody", which went to number 10 on the US Billboard R&B chart. and number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962. He also recorded the original version of "Got My Mind Set on You", later a number-one hit for George Harrison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Ray Tracks
Sort by
I've Got My Mind Set On You (Parts 1 And 2)
James Ray
I've Got My Mind Set On You (Parts 1 And 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
James Ray
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
James Ray
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
Performer
Last played on
I Got My Mind Set on You
James Ray
I Got My Mind Set on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Itty Bitty Pieces
James Ray
Itty Bitty Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Itty Bitty Pieces
Last played on
James Ray Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist