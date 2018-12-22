Daniel JohnsBorn 22 April 1979
Daniel Johns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8de61149-c821-4de6-b364-9f626a86297c
Daniel Johns Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Paul Johns (born 22 April 1979) is an Australian musician, singer, and songwriter. Best known as the former front man of the rock band Silverchair, Johns is also one half of The Dissociatives with Paul Mac and, in 2007, was ranked at number 18 on Rolling Stone's list of The 25 Most Underrated Guitarists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Johns Tracks
Sort by
Be Ok Again (feat. Daniel Johns)
What So Not
Be Ok Again (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4qmd.jpglink
Be Ok Again (feat. Daniel Johns)
Last played on
Same Mistakes (feat. Daniel Johns)
What So Not
Same Mistakes (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4qmd.jpglink
Same Mistakes (feat. Daniel Johns)
If I Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
What So Not
If I Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4qmd.jpglink
If I Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
If You Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
What So Not
If You Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4qmd.jpglink
If You Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
Aerial Love (Naderi Remix)
Daniel Johns
Aerial Love (Naderi Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aerial Love (Naderi Remix)
Last played on
Be Ok Again (R1DA Tagged) (feat. Daniel Johns)
What So Not
Be Ok Again (R1DA Tagged) (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4qmd.jpglink
Be Ok Again (R1DA Tagged) (feat. Daniel Johns)
Last played on
Open Fire (feat. Daniel Johns)
SLUMBERJACK
Open Fire (feat. Daniel Johns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344qry.jpglink
Open Fire (feat. Daniel Johns)
Last played on
Aerial Love
Daniel Johns
Aerial Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aerial Love
Last played on
Back to artist