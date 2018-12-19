CalpurniaFinn Wolfhard's band. Formed 2016
Calpurnia
2016
Calpurnia Biography (Wikipedia)
Calpurnia is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2017, originating from Vancouver. The band consists of Finn Wolfhard (vocals, guitars), Malcolm Craig (drums), Ayla Tesler-Mabe (vocals, guitars) and Jack Anderson (bass).
The band released their debut single "City Boy" on 7 March 2018. They announced their debut extended play (EP), Scout, alongside the release of the second single, "Louie", on 12 April 2018. On 18 May 2018, they released their third single, "Greyhound", as their first ever single on vinyl. "Scout" was released on 15 June 2018.
Calpurnia Performances & Interviews
Calpurnia Tracks
Where Is My Mind (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
Calpurnia
Where Is My Mind (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
Greyhound (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
Calpurnia
Greyhound (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
Blame (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
Calpurnia
Blame (Radio 1 Session, 18th December 2018)
City Boy
Calpurnia
City Boy
City Boy
Last played on
Blame
Calpurnia
Blame
Blame
Last played on
Greyhound Varispeed
Calpurnia
Greyhound Varispeed
Greyhound Varispeed
Last played on
Calpurnia
Calpurnia
Calpurnia
Calpurnia
Last played on
