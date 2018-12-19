Calpurnia is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2017, originating from Vancouver. The band consists of Finn Wolfhard (vocals, guitars), Malcolm Craig (drums), Ayla Tesler-Mabe (vocals, guitars) and Jack Anderson (bass).

The band released their debut single "City Boy" on 7 March 2018. They announced their debut extended play (EP), Scout, alongside the release of the second single, "Louie", on 12 April 2018. On 18 May 2018, they released their third single, "Greyhound", as their first ever single on vinyl. "Scout" was released on 15 June 2018.