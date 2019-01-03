Barrington LevyBorn 30 April 1964
Barrington Levy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jfzfn.jpg
1964-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ddf3da1-dfa9-490a-93cc-7d4072319995
Barrington Levy Biography (Wikipedia)
Barrington Ainsworth Levy (born 30 April 1964) is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barrington Levy Performances & Interviews
- The Songs That Shaped... Barrington Levyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0638tgt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0638tgt.jpg2018-04-09T15:41:00.000ZRodigan speaks to Barrington Levy in Jamaica about the songs that shaped his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063sdjs
The Songs That Shaped... Barrington Levy
Barrington Levy Tracks
Sort by
Here I Come
Barrington Levy
Here I Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Here I Come
Last played on
Dancehall Rock
Barrington Levy
Dancehall Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Dancehall Rock
Living Dangerously
Barrington Levy
Living Dangerously
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Living Dangerously
Too Experienced
Barrington Levy
Too Experienced
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Too Experienced
Bounty Hunter
Barrington Levy
Bounty Hunter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Bounty Hunter
Last played on
Black Roses
Barrington Levy
Black Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Black Roses
Last played on
Here I Come (Broader Than Broadway)
Barrington Levy
Here I Come (Broader Than Broadway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Don't Fuss Nor Fight
Barrington Levy
Don't Fuss Nor Fight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Don't Fuss Nor Fight
Last played on
Teacher
Barrington Levy
Teacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Teacher
Last played on
River Jordan (Crucifixion)
Barrington Levy
River Jordan (Crucifixion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
River Jordan (Crucifixion)
Last played on
Bad Boyz (feat. Barrington Levy)
Shyne
Bad Boyz (feat. Barrington Levy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Bad Boyz (feat. Barrington Levy)
Last played on
Too Experienced
Ms. Dynamite
Too Experienced
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkbd.jpglink
Too Experienced
Last played on
Murderer
Barrington Levy
Murderer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Murderer
Last played on
Sweet Reggae Music (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Barrington Levy
Sweet Reggae Music (David Rodigan Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Under Me Sensi (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Barrington Levy
Under Me Sensi (David Rodigan Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Under Me Sensi (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Teach the Youths (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Barrington Levy
Teach the Youths (David Rodigan Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Under Mi Sensi
Barrington Levy
Under Mi Sensi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzfn.jpglink
Under Mi Sensi
Last played on
Living Dangerously
Bounty Killer
Living Dangerously
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72q.jpglink
Living Dangerously
Last played on
Here I Come
Barrington Levi
Here I Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here I Come
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Barrington Levy
Barrington Levy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist