Georgia Ruth
Georgia Ruth Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgia Ruth Williams (born 5 January 1988) is a singer-songwriter and harpist originally from Aberystwyth, Wales. She sings in both English and Welsh.
Etrai
Etrai
Sylvia
Sylvia
Ocean
Ocean
Madrid
Madrid
Slow parade
Slow parade
Codi Angor
Codi Angor
Hallt
Hallt
Week Of Pines
Week Of Pines
THROUGH YOUR HANDS
THROUGH YOUR HANDS
Fflur
Fflur
Adar Man Y Mynydd
Adar Man Y Mynydd
The Week of Pines
The Week of Pines
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T21:05:08
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
St David's Hall 2013-14: NOW it's your turn!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehgmxj
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2014-05-23T21:05:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01r498c.jpg
23
May
2014
St David's Hall 2013-14: NOW it's your turn!
19:00
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Sesiynau Gwerin: Georgia Ruth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh9hzc
Bangor
2013-10-20T21:05:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jv5g2.jpg
20
Oct
2013
Sesiynau Gwerin: Georgia Ruth
Bangor
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6q2m/acts/a3z4wh
London
2013-09-08T21:05:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbr21.jpg
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
