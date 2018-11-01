Caissie LevyBorn 15 April 1981
Caissie Levy (born April 15, 1981) is a Canadian actress and singer known for her performances in musical theatre on Broadway and in the West End. Her early credits included Penny Pingleton in Hairspray, Elphaba in Wicked and Sheila in Hair. She originated the role of Molly Jensen in Ghost the Musical and played Fantine in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Levy originated, and is currently Elsa in Frozen on Broadway.
With You
Caissie Levy
With You
With You
Monster (Frozen The Broadway Musical)
Caissie Levy
Monster (Frozen The Broadway Musical)
Monster (Frozen The Broadway Musical)
Life Turns On A Dime
Andrew Langtree
Life Turns On A Dime
Life Turns On A Dime
