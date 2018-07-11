Adam Richard Wiles (born 17 January 1984), known professionally as Calvin Harris, is a Scottish DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. His debut studio album I Created Disco was released in June 2007; it spawned two UK top 10 singles, "Acceptable in the 80s" and "The Girls". In 2009, Harris released his second studio album, Ready for the Weekend, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and was later certified gold by the BPI. Its lead single, "I'm Not Alone", became his first song to top the UK Singles Chart.

Born in Dumfries, Scotland, Harris rose to international prominence with the release of his third studio album, 18 Months, in October 2012. Topping the UK charts, the album became his first to chart on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States, peaking at number 19. All eight of the album's singles, including "Feel So Close", "Sweet Nothing" and "I Need Your Love", reached the top 10 in the UK. At the time, Harris broke the record for the most top 10 songs from one studio album on the UK Singles Chart with eight entries, surpassing Michael Jackson. Harris released his fourth studio album, Motion, in November 2014. It debuted at number two in the United Kingdom and at number five in the United States and became Harris's second consecutive number one album on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart.