Calvin HarrisDance DJ, producer, songwriter from Scotland. Born 17 January 1984
Calvin Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Richard Wiles (born 17 January 1984), known professionally as Calvin Harris, is a Scottish DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. His debut studio album I Created Disco was released in June 2007; it spawned two UK top 10 singles, "Acceptable in the 80s" and "The Girls". In 2009, Harris released his second studio album, Ready for the Weekend, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and was later certified gold by the BPI. Its lead single, "I'm Not Alone", became his first song to top the UK Singles Chart.
Born in Dumfries, Scotland, Harris rose to international prominence with the release of his third studio album, 18 Months, in October 2012. Topping the UK charts, the album became his first to chart on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States, peaking at number 19. All eight of the album's singles, including "Feel So Close", "Sweet Nothing" and "I Need Your Love", reached the top 10 in the UK. At the time, Harris broke the record for the most top 10 songs from one studio album on the UK Singles Chart with eight entries, surpassing Michael Jackson. Harris released his fourth studio album, Motion, in November 2014. It debuted at number two in the United Kingdom and at number five in the United States and became Harris's second consecutive number one album on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart.
- "It's impossible to act cool in front of Rihanna" - Calvin Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065745c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065745c.jpg2018-04-24T10:20:00.000ZGrimmy talks to Calvin about how he sets up collaborations and being cool around Rihanna (or not).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065738w
"It's impossible to act cool in front of Rihanna" - Calvin Harris
- Calvin Harris just released the ultimate teaser for his new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6g1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6g1.jpg2017-05-10T10:17:00.000ZThe list of big names featuring on his new record is long.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052hv0j
Calvin Harris just released the ultimate teaser for his new album
- 'I'm blessed to be in this situation' Calvin Harris co-hosts and introduces his new track 'My Way'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485q4y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485q4y.jpg2016-09-17T09:01:00.000ZCalvin Harris joins Annie to co-host the show on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0485q63
'I'm blessed to be in this situation' Calvin Harris co-hosts and introduces his new track 'My Way'
- Why Calvin Harris prefers to keep his mouth shuthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6g1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6g1.jpg2016-09-16T11:38:00.000ZIt's been one crazy year for Calvin, so he is enjoying a break from social media... apart from Snapchat of course.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0482g5r
Why Calvin Harris prefers to keep his mouth shut
- Calvin Harris Encore: Artemesia - Bits & Pieceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04115kw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04115kw.jpg2016-07-10T15:02:19.000ZPerforming live on the Main Stagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04114y7
Calvin Harris Encore: Artemesia - Bits & Pieces
- Ellie Goulding needs to finish her vocals for Calvin Harrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x4rd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x4rd0.jpg2016-06-03T09:36:00.000ZWe played Ellie Calvin's response to her question and it was JUST a bit awks...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x4rg7
Ellie Goulding needs to finish her vocals for Calvin Harris
- Hear Calvin Harris answer questions from Grimmy and Ellie Goulding - and his new single with Rihannahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03skt55.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03skt55.jpg2016-04-29T09:53:00.000ZWe went to LA for New Music Friday to hear a first play of Calvin Harris' new single!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sl0fm
Hear Calvin Harris answer questions from Grimmy and Ellie Goulding - and his new single with Rihanna
- Calvin Harris chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b8w3s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b8w3s.jpg2014-11-07T16:30:00.000ZThe musician, producer and DJ talks about his new album, Motion.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02b969h
Calvin Harris chats to Steve Wright
