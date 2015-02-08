Kati Kovács (born 25 October 1944), is a Ferenc Liszt and Kossuth Award-winning Hungarian pop-rock singer, performer, lyricist and actress.

Probably the most famous singer of Hungary, with dozens of recorded albums, awards and presentations indoor/abroad, international recognition and a very active career until today.

Kovacs is known for her raspy and very strong mezzo-soprano singing voice which received wide praise from Hungarian music critics who have called her: "The Best Female Voice of Hungary". She can sing opera, rock, jazz, pop, dance, blues and rock and roll.