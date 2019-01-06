Al MartinoSinger & actor. Born 7 October 1927. Died 13 October 2009
Al Martino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p047v0j7.jpg
1927-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dd7d6f8-8ede-4ecd-84a6-e40dd235c075
Al Martino Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Martino (born Jasper Cini; October 7, 1927 – October 13, 2009) was an American singer and actor. He had his greatest success as a singer between the early 1950s and mid-1970s, being described as "one of the great Italian American pop crooners", and also became well known as an actor, particularly for his role as singer Johnny Fontane in The Godfather.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Martino Performances & Interviews
Al Martino Tracks
Sort by
Spanish Eyes
Al Martino
Spanish Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Spanish Eyes
Last played on
Till
Al Martino
Till
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Till
Last played on
Moon Over Naples (Spanish Eyes)
Al Martino
Moon Over Naples (Spanish Eyes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Moon Over Naples (Spanish Eyes)
Last played on
Here In My Heart
Al Martino
Here In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Here In My Heart
Last played on
I Have But One Heart (O Marenariello)
Al Martino
I Have But One Heart (O Marenariello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
I Have But One Heart (O Marenariello)
Last played on
Wanted
Al Martino
Wanted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Wanted
Last played on
The Story Of Tina
Al Martino
The Story Of Tina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
The Story Of Tina
Last played on
Speak Softly Love
Al Martino
Speak Softly Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v0j7.jpglink
Speak Softly Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Al Martino
Al Martino Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist