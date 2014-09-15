Roger Ruskin SpearBorn 29 June 1943
Roger Ruskin Spear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dd437d0-3076-443c-abd9-07d00d94ef42
Roger Ruskin Spear Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Ruskin Spear (born 29 June 1943 in Hammersmith, London) is a multi-instrumentalist (saxophones, clarinet, piano, guitars, percussion) who was a member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roger Ruskin Spear Tracks
Sort by
Frank The Ripper
Roger Ruskin Spear
Frank The Ripper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frank The Ripper
Last played on
Mattress Man
Roger Ruskin Spear
Mattress Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mattress Man
Last played on
Trouble With My Trousers
Roger Ruskin Spear
Trouble With My Trousers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble With My Trousers
Last played on
Dr Rock
Roger Ruskin Spear
Dr Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Rock
Last played on
Roger Ruskin Spear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist