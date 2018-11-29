"Sobrenadar" is Paula Garcia's solo project.

Paula Garcia is an Argentinean singer and songwriter. Born on 29 February 1988 Resistencia, Chaco (in northern Argentina).

In 2006 she moved to Buenos Aires and began to study music production at the Escuela de Musica de Buenos Aires. Two years later Paula moved back home and starting recording songs in her bedroom studio which have been self-described like ‘watery music’. She blends together reverby beats, electronic elements, soft guitars, and voice whispering to create "aquatic" Dream Pop tunes that give the impression of listening underwater. "Sobrenadar" can be translated to "over-swimming" (to float).

The track "Sommeil Paradoxal" has been included in a compilation "Así suena el verano" released through the blog Indie Hoy (Argentina). Also the song "Esmerilado" in Weekly Magic Tape #27 of Magic (magazine) (France).