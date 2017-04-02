Old 97's is an American alternative country band from Dallas, Texas, United States. Formed in 1993, they have since released eleven studio albums, two full extended plays, shared split duty on another, and have one live album. Their most recent release is Love The Holidays.

They are recognized as pioneers of the alt-country movement during the mid to late 1990s along with bands such as Uncle Tupelo, Drive-By Truckers, Whiskeytown, The Jayhawks, and The Bottle Rockets.

Lead vocalist and primary songwriter Rhett Miller has described the band's style as "loud folk".