Old 97's
Formed 1993
Old 97's
1993
Old 97's Biography
Old 97's is an American alternative country band from Dallas, Texas, United States. Formed in 1993, they have since released eleven studio albums, two full extended plays, shared split duty on another, and have one live album. Their most recent release is Love The Holidays.
They are recognized as pioneers of the alt-country movement during the mid to late 1990s along with bands such as Uncle Tupelo, Drive-By Truckers, Whiskeytown, The Jayhawks, and The Bottle Rockets.
Lead vocalist and primary songwriter Rhett Miller has described the band's style as "loud folk".
Old 97's Tracks
Bad Luck Charm
Old 97's
Bad Luck Charm
Bad Luck Charm
Last played on
Give It Time
Old 97's
Give It Time
Give It Time
Last played on
You Were Born To Be In Battle
Old 97's
You Were Born To Be In Battle
You Were Born To Be In Battle
Last played on
Barrier reef
Old 97's
Barrier reef
Barrier reef
Last played on
