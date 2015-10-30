Edith MasseyBorn 25 May 1918. Died 24 October 1984
1918-05-25
Edith "Edie" Massey (May 28, 1918 – October 24, 1984) was an American actress and singer. Massey was best known for her appearances in a series of movies by director John Waters. She was one of the Dreamlanders, Waters's stable of regular cast and crew members.
Big Girls Don't Cry
