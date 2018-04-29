Leo AbrahamsBorn 1977
Leo Abrahams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br057.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8dce9ad6-9415-4373-9747-dcac5ef43aef
Leo Abrahams Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Matthew Abrahams (born 1977 in Camden, London) is an English musician, composer and producer. He has collaborated with a multitude of professional musicians, including Brian Eno, Imogen Heap, Jarvis Cocker, Carl Barât, Jon Hopkins and Paul Simon. After attending the Royal Academy of Music in England, he started his musical career by touring as lead guitarist with Imogen Heap. Since 2005 he has released five solo albums, largely in an ambient style involving complex arrangements and a use of guitar-generated textures. He has also co-written or arranged a variety of film soundtracks, including Peter Jackson's 2009 release The Lovely Bones and Steve McQueen's Hunger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leo Abrahams Tracks
Sort by
Small Craft On A Milk Sea (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
Brian Eno
Small Craft On A Milk Sea (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Small Craft On A Milk Sea (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
Last played on
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
Erland Cooper
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t6dwf.jpglink
Solan Goose for 8 pianos, 1 violin & 1 glockenspiel
Last played on
Emerald and Lime (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
Brian Eno
Emerald and Lime (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Emerald and Lime (feat. Leo Abrahams & Jon Hopkins)
Last played on
Slow Ice, Cold Moon
Brian Eno
Slow Ice, Cold Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Slow Ice, Cold Moon
Last played on
Garden of Love
Neil Cowley
Garden of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Garden of Love
Last played on
Chain
Leo Abrahams
Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Chain
Last played on
Chain Remix (feat. Brian Eno)
Leo Abrahams
Chain Remix (feat. Brian Eno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Chain Remix (feat. Brian Eno)
Last played on
The Chain
Leo Abrahams
The Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
The Chain
Last played on
Chains (feat. Brian Eno)
Leo Abrahams
Chains (feat. Brian Eno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Chains (feat. Brian Eno)
Last played on
Halo Effect (Crewsdon Remix)
Leo Abrahams
Halo Effect (Crewsdon Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Halo Effect (Crewsdon Remix)
Last played on
Halo Effect
Leo Abrahams
Halo Effect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Halo Effect
Last played on
Steal Time
Leo Abrahams
Steal Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Steal Time
Last played on
Mosaic
Leo Abrahams
Mosaic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Mosaic
Last played on
Ends Meet
Leo Abrahams
Ends Meet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Ends Meet
Last played on
That's What You Do
Leo Abrahams
That's What You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
That's What You Do
Last played on
Winter Kiss
Leo Abrahams
Winter Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Winter Kiss
Last played on
No More Unto Silence
Leo Abrahams
No More Unto Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
No More Unto Silence
Last played on
Devil's Mouth
Leo Abrahams
Devil's Mouth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br057.jpglink
Devil's Mouth
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leo Abrahams
Leo Abrahams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist