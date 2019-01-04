The Manhattans are an American popular R&B vocal group. Their work includes million-selling songs "Kiss and Say Goodbye" recorded in 1976 and 1980's "Shining Star". The Manhattans have recorded 45 chart hits on the Billboard R&B Chart, including twelve top 10 R&B hits in the United States charting on the Billboard chart for the first time in 1965. Sixteen of which reached the Billboard Hot 100, including two Top 10s and a number 1 hit with their song "Kiss and Say Goodbye". Their 1983 song "Forever by Your Side" remains especially popular in Brazil thirty years after its release.[citation needed] They also charted some 8 U.S. R&B Top 20 Albums, three of which were R.I.A.A. certified gold.