The ManhattansNew Jersey vocal group, notable for "Kiss and Say Goodbye". Formed 1962
The Manhattans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04h6mym.jpg
1962
The Manhattans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Manhattans are an American popular R&B vocal group. Their work includes million-selling songs "Kiss and Say Goodbye" recorded in 1976 and 1980's "Shining Star". The Manhattans have recorded 45 chart hits on the Billboard R&B Chart, including twelve top 10 R&B hits in the United States charting on the Billboard chart for the first time in 1965. Sixteen of which reached the Billboard Hot 100, including two Top 10s and a number 1 hit with their song "Kiss and Say Goodbye". Their 1983 song "Forever by Your Side" remains especially popular in Brazil thirty years after its release.[citation needed] They also charted some 8 U.S. R&B Top 20 Albums, three of which were R.I.A.A. certified gold.
The Manhattans Tracks
Kiss And Say Goodbye
Hurt
Crazy
Shining Star
Kiss And Say Goodbye (Remastered)
Let Your Love Come Down
Searching For Love
I Betcha Couldn't Love Me
